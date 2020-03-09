Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz beats winner Sidharth Shukla on social media; Here's How

Asim Riaz has finally taken over Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and it will leave you stunned. Read on.

If you have watched Bigg Boss 13, you might know the on-off relationship that Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz shared. When the 'tedha' season began, their bromance was the talk-of-the-town. However, things between the 'Ram-Lakhan' jodi turned sour, and they became foes. Despite all their fights and aggression, the two were the most loved and popular contestants, and also reached the final stage together. Sidharth defeated Asim during the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale and lifted the winner's trophy. Even though the two hugged each other and sorted their differences, their fans have not made peace yet.

If you're an Asim Riaz fan, today is a day of double celebration for you. Why do you ask? Well, Asim's much-awaited song, Mere Angne Mein' with Jacqueline Fernandes has finally released. But wait, that's not all! Asim fandom is going to rejoice more as Asim has ultimately beat Sidharth Shukla on social media. Wondering how? Well, the Kashmiri model-actor now has more followers on Instagram as compared to the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Yes, you read that right! Asim has more Instagram followers than Sidharth. While Sidharth has 2.4 million supporters, Asim is ahead of him with 2.5 million followers. Don't believe us, we have proof!

This has to be a big win for Asim as the handsome hunk began his journey on BB 13 as almost a nobody and now has taken over an established actor like Sidharth. We must say, his hard work and stint on 's show has earned him a huge fan base, and it seems like it will only grow further. So, does this mean that Asim is now the king of social media! What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

