Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana's romantic VIDEO goes viral ahead of Kalla Sohna Nai's release

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's romantic video has gone viral on social media ahead of the release of their music video, Kalla Sohna Nai. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 has emerged to become one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. It won’t be fair if we do not mention Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s love story here which bloomed within the vicinity of the Bigg Boss house. Now that the show has ended, the couple has become inseparable which is evident from their numerous pictures and videos on social media. The best part is that they will now be seen in a music video together.

In the midst of all this, a romantic video of the couple has gone viral on social media with the song from their upcoming music video Kalla Sohna Nai playing in the background. The video showcases Asim holding Himanshi’s hand as she passes by after which the two of them are seen lovingly engrossed in each other’s eyes. Himanshi looks undeniably pretty in a floral dress while Asim, on the other hand, looks suave in a black t-shirt and grey pants.

Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Asim and Himanshi’s debut music video, Kalla Sohna Nai is going to be released on March 19, 2020, much to the excitement of fans. This will be the couple’s first official collaboration after the end of Bigg Boss 13. The song has been crooned by Neha Kakkar. The first look poster of the same has already been released sometime back in which Himanshi is seen resting her head on Asim’s shoulders. The much-awaited music video has been shot in the beautiful location of Chandigarh.

