Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz shares alluring PICS as he chills on the beach; Himanshi Khurana leaves a comment

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fell for each other when they were a part of Bigg Boss 13. Meanwhile, check out the former's latest Instagram post.

While Bigg Boss 14 continues to entertain the audience with things getting spiced up after the entry of the challengers, ardent fans surely can’t forget season 13. The previous season of the reality show hosted by was nothing less entertaining than the present one. Everyone is aware of Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s love story that began here. Their love flourished even after the show ended and both of them continue to set major relationship goals for all others.

Both Asim and Himanshi often share pictures with each other on social media and leave comments on them too. That’s exactly what happened when the ‘Badan Pe Sitare’ star shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle and his ladylove left a sweet comment on the same. One can see Asim chilling on the beach and flaunting his washboard abs by going shirtless for the same. Himanshi is quick to comment on his post and writes, “Oh beautiful kids” implying the children playing behind the model in one of the pictures.

Check out the post and Himansi's comment below:

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been spotted together at various events and occasions after their stint in Bigg Boss 13. The two of them have also featured in a few music videos together that include Afsos Karoge, Kalla Sohna Hai, and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. A few days back, the Punjabi actress was snapped by the paparazzi while she arrived at the Mumbai airport. There’s no surprise that Asim was also present there to receive her!

