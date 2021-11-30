Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz shares teaser of his song ‘King Kong’, set to release on 3rd December

Asim Riaz is a famous rapper and model from Jammu. He rose to fame with the show Bigg Boss 13. He gained popularity for aggressive behaviour and romantic angle with the Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana. The duo had expressed their feelings for one another in the show and after coming out, they worked together in many music videos together. Asim Riaz will be releasing his new music video very soon and has shared a teaser of the same on social media.

In the new post shared by the actor, he has shared a video of his upcoming rap named ‘King Kong’. He shared the caption along with the video, “KING KONG [ Official Teaser ] Music video out on 03|12|21 on my official YouTube Channel, Get Ready Squad for the Next Drop #Asimriaz #kingkong #Asimsquad #Rap #Hiphop”

See post here-

Punjabi singer and actress Himanshi Khurana turned a year older recently, and Asim Riaz wished her with a goofy yet cute post on social media. Taking to Instagram, Asim posted a string of candid videos of him with Himanshi. In one of the videos, Asim can be seen sneakingly taking a video of Himanshi's grumpy yet adorable face. "Happy birthday @iamhimanshikhurana," he captioned the post followed.

Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz is presently inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and is doing very well. He is often compared to Asim Riaz due to his actions in the show.



