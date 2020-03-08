Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz's adorable PHOTOS with Himanshi Khurana scream love; Take a look

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has jetted off to meet his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Check out the latest pictures of the adorable couple.

Asim Riaz has reached the heights of popularity after the end of Bigg Boss 13 and the reasons are quite obvious. Despite being the first runner up of the reality show hosted by , Asim’s fan following is no less than Sidharth Shukla. The handsome hunk has already grabbed the chance of starring in a music video with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of the video which will be out on March 9, 2020.

As of now, Asim has jetted off to meet his ladylove, Himanshi Khurana, with whom he will be sharing the screen space in another music video. He has now shared a few pictures with the Punjabi actress on social media which has sent the fans into a frenzy. The two of them look content as they pose for the pictures. Asim looks dapper in a white t-shirt and camouflage pants. Himanshi also looks stunning in a gingham print outfit. There is no doubt about this fact that the two of them look adorable together!

Check out the pictures of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana below:

Asim and Himanshi grabbed a lot of headlines owing to their proximity in Bigg Boss 13. Himanshi created a lot of buzz in the media when she broke off her previous relationship and later confessed her love for Asim in the show. The actress was also criticized a lot for the same on social media. However, everything was sorted out once Bigg Boss got over and Asim took her stand in every matter.

Credits :Instagram

