Bigg Boss 13 fame Dalljiet Kaur on nepotism: If you make an actor feel that he is an outsider then it's wrong

Dalljiet Kaur has recently opened up on the nepotism debate that has been the talk of the town ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Read on to know about her verdict on the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death has given rise to numerous other debates one of which is nepotism. Fans of the late actor, as well as other people, have been lashing out at a few Bollywood celebs including star kids over the nepotism flare. When being asked about the same, Bigg Boss 13 fame Dalljiet Kaur says that it is wrong on the part of the film industry to snatch the opportunity from a talented outsider for a star kid.

Giving an example about the same, the actress says that she will give a chance to an outsider if she opens an agency or a production house. However, Dalljiet also adds that she will also give the opportunity to a talented star kid. She once again states that it is wrong to make an actor feel like an outsider. But, according to her, it is also wrong to ask the reason behind star kids getting chances in the movies.

Dalljiet's version of the winner happens to be a talented actor who also has a good run at the box office. The actress also opens up on the star kids getting trolled in current times stating that she feels bad for a few of them who are talented. She takes the names of , , and in this regard. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress says that she knew him personally and was fortunate enough to spend time with him. Dalljiet also adds that she finds it hard to believe that Sushant is no more.

