Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee files complaint against a person on charges of cyberbullying

Bigg Boss 13's former contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has lodged a complaint against a person who has shared an obscene audio clip on social media. Read on for further details.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee who was a contestant of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13 has recently become the target of cyberbullying. She has decided to raise a voice about the same and has filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Cell against the particular person who had specifically targeted the actress and her mother through an obscene audio clip on social media. Devoleena also reveals that this person happens to be a fan of her former co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

The actress while talking to an entertainment portal has stated that she usually ignores trolls but the person against whom the complaint has been filed crossed all his limits. She further adds that cyberbullies take advantage of freedom of speech. Devoleena, who has appeared in popular daily soaps like Saath Nibhana Saathiya reveals that she has lodged the complaint on Tuesday and sent a mail to the concerned authorities thereby requesting them to take necessary action soon.

She also states that they are close to finding the person although it is difficult to track such people especially when they are living abroad. Devoleena adds that her action will serve as a warning for all cyberbullies who stoop down for supporting their favourite celebs. The actress has revealed that she has sent the audio clip to Shehnaa Gill’s brother Shehbaaz who is yet to respond to the same. Devoleena had earlier commented on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry in the song Bhula Dunga that led to a war of words between the actress and #SidNaaz fans.

