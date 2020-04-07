Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee lights up the internet as she stuns in a yellow dress; See PHOTOS

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has recently shared a few pictures on social media in which she looks stunning. Take a look at her recent pictures.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Although she had to leave the show midway, her fan following increased owing to her multiple ‘OMG’ moments inside the BB house. Be it flirting with Sidharth Shukla at times or be it getting into arguments with fellow contestants during tasks, Devoleena did it all and numerous fanatics also considered her one of the possible finalists of the show unless she made the unfortunate exit from the same.

For the unversed, the Bengali beauty had to leave Bigg Boss halfway owing to a back injury. Well, she did come back to the reality show again not as a contestant but as ’s connection. Fans cheered for her again when she took part in a task involving the housemates and their connections. We surely cannot forget her fight with Vikas Gupta in that particular episode, right? Although the reality show has ended sometime back, fans love to keep a tab on Devoleena’s life through social media.

As we speak of this, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress has recently shared a few pictures on her Twitter handle in which she looks undeniably pretty. She is seen wearing a sleeveless yellow dress while sitting on the floor and posing for the camera. The actress opts for minimal makeup and sports a nude lip color while flaunting her short, wavy hair. Well, of course, it’s quite clear from the pictures that they have been clicked within the vicinity of her home.

Check out the latest pictures of Devoleena Bhattacharjee below:

For the record, the actress has been making headlines of late for an entirely different reason. It so happened that in a live chat with her good friend Rashami Desai, Devoleena had commented on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry in their music video Bhula Dunga. While she said that she loved Sidharth in the video, she felt Shehnaaz was too young in front of him. This did not go well with all the #SidNaaz fans who mercilessly trolled her on social media.

One person also went to the extent of abusing Devoleena’s mother on social media post which she filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Cell. The actress also got into a war of words with former Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Mayur Verma concerning the same issue. For the unversed, Mayur was one of the contenders in the reality show where Shehnaaz Gill was supposed to find her prospective groom for marriage. As we all know, she later walked out of the show without choosing anyone.

Coming back to Mayur, he openly called out Devoleena for commending on Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry. This did not go well with the latter who slammed him for questioning her comments and said that she sympathizes with him on a sarcastic note. Mayur had even asked Devoleena to apologize to all the #Sidnaaz fans in yet another video.Their war of words continued for many days on social media and grabbed headlines too. Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed about getting over the topic completely. She also revealed how people came out in her support after the audio clip shared by one of the trolls went viral on social media. The actress also stated that she got trolled for expressing her true opinions. Devo, as she is fondly called by her fans, further added that she was being attacked and abused by a huge fan base.

The actress has opened up on Sidharth Shukla’s bond with Shehnaaz Gill multiple times. There are instances when Devoleena said that she loves Sidharth and Rashami’s chemistry more than that of #SidNaaz. On the work front, she is currently awaiting for taking up something interesting after being given a green signal by the doctors. Devoleena initially rose to fame by portraying the role of the naïve and innocent Gopi Bahu in the popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Audiences also loved her on-screen chemistry with co-star Mohammad Nazim in the show. She has revealed in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla that he is a good friend of hers and that she misses her role as Gopi Bahu that made her a famous TV celebrity overnight.

