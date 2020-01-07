Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s fan gets her name inked on wrist; Her REACTION is unmissable

A picture of Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fan getting her name tattooed on her wrist is doing rounds. Here's how the ex-contestant Bigg Boss 13 reacted.

Tattoos have been in fashion for quite sometime. People get inked for flaunting many things such as their birthday, their loved ones, their favorite quote, their favorite animal, and also their favorite celebrity. Yes, many crazy fans take this big step and get the a tattoo of their much-loved actor or actress to show their love for them. Though getting permanent tattoo of someone's name on your body seems like a big commitment, but who can stop a crazy fan? Well, the latest to come across such a crazy fan is Bigg Boss 13 ex contestant Devoleena Bhattarcharjee.

Yes, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has recently encountered with crazy fan who got her name inked on her wrist. The picture of this tattoo has been going viral on social media and now finally the bahu-turned-babe has reacted to it. Well, this sweet surprise left the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress speechless as she couldn't fathom so much of love from her fan. Replying toward the sweet guesture she said that it is a priceless moment and she will cherish it for a lifetime. She also thanked the fan for this amazing gift and showered her with loads of happiness and love.

Take a look at Devoleena's reaction on her fans sweet surprise:

What to say i dont know.But this is priceless and will be always & always close to my heart.Thank you so much @DhiriR for this beautiful & incredible https://t.co/c04VRohWvu really really means a lot.Love you all.And wish you a very happy new year https://t.co/srVAKdOsBt — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 31, 2019

Speaking of Devo, she had to quit Bigg Boss 13 mid-way owing to her back issues. She recently entered the house to bid a good bye to the housemates and give them a reality check about their game. What are your thoughts on Devo's crazy fan and her surpirse? Let us know in the comment section below.

