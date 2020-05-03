Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee is the ultimate expression queen and her latest PHOTOS are proof

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she strikes some quirky but adorable expressions. Check them out.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s fan following has increased manifold after her participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. However, the actress already had a loyal fan base when she was a part of the popular daily soap, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Devo’s fellow housemates at Bigg Boss as well as the audience were quite amazed by her bahu-bani-babe avatar. The beautiful actress also grabbed headlines owing to her fun and hilarious banters inside the house and dedication during various tasks.

As luck would have it, Devoleena was unfortunately evicted from Bigg Boss during the fourth week when a mini finale was being held leaving many of her fans disappointed. However, she came back as a wild card after few days along with fellow contestant . However, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress had to leave the show once again as she sustained a serious back injury. Well, fans rejoiced once again when she made an entry into the BB house one last time in order to support her BFF Rashami Desai.

Devoleena’s popularity has not faded a bit even after the end of Bigg Boss 13. The actress is currently enjoying her quarantine break within the confines of her home. As we speak of this, the gorgeous diva has recently shared a few pictures of herself on her Instagram handle in which she looks undeniably beautiful. Devo is seen wearing a sleeveless floral cream-colored dress in the pictures which are sure to send her fans into a frenzy. She ties up half of her hair leaving the rest open. The actress opts for minimal makeup look and chooses a nude lip color that perfectly fits her entire outfit. The Bong beauty grabs all the attention as she strikes a few quirky poses while looking at the camera. She winks back the camera in the first picture while in the second one, the actress simply waves her hand.

Meanwhile, check out this latest pictures of Devoleena Bhattacharjee below:

Of late, the actress has been quite active on social media and is sharing bits and pieces related to her life with all her fans. Right from sharing selfies to posting funny videos, Devoleena has been keeping in constant touch with her fans and loved ones. In the midst of all this, the actress also indulges in live chats with some of her fans including BFF Rashami Desai. Devoleena and Rashami’s friendship grew inside the Bigg Boss house and now their bond has grown stronger that has been proved through multiple instances.

Devoleena has always taken a strong stand for Rashami Desai no matter what the topic or situation is. She also supported the Dil Se Dil Tak actress in her decision to call it quits with ex-flame . In an interview, Devoleena had even stated that Arhaan was trying to malign Rashami’s name and harassing the latter mentally. For the unversed, Rashami Desai had called off her relationship with the Badho Bahu actor citing reasons of betrayal from his side.

