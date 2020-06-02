Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee's next project details REVEALED; Actress to enter Barrister Babu

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, has all set to enthrall her fans with her upcoming show. The actress may be a part of Barrister Babu post the show's leap. Read on to know more.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is back in the headlines. This time not because of any controversy, but for her next project. Yes, the beautiful actress is all set to entertain us with her acting prowess in a TV show yet again. We at Pinkvilla have learnt that Devoleena has been approached for Colors TV show Barrister Babu. Yes, you read that right! Apparently, Devoleena will play the female lead and will be seen as Bondita after the show's leap. Wondering why and how the sudden changes in daily soap drama?

We all by now know that the Maharashtra Government has permitted to resume shootings of TV shows, Bollywood films, and web series owing to the Unlock 1.0 phase. However, while shooting now has been allowed, they come with some restrictions and precautionary measures that the makers will have to ensure are thoroughly followed. Certain restricted guidelines have been given, which have to be strictly adhered to when the shoots resume. As per the new rules set up by the government, no children will be allowed on the sets, which means Barrister Bahu's 8-year-old Aura Bhatnagar, who plays the role of Bondita, will not be permitted to shoot. Yes, the little girl is not allowed to shoot owing to the safety measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thus, the makers of Barrister Bahu have begun their planning and are all set to announce the show's leap.

ALSO READ: Mahhi Vij shares an OLD photo with Sidharth Shukla from their KKK 7 after party; Calls him 'most generous'

Considering the changes, the makers have approached Devoleena Bhattacharjee. They want to have an actress on board who has a Bengali touch and personality, and who better than Devo? So, it is said that Devoleena will play the role of grown-up Bondita in Barrister Bahu. However, nothing has been confirmed yet either by the makers or the actress.

Barrister Babu revolves around a Bondita Das, a curious little girl who has her won perspective of viewing the world. Anirudh Roy Choudhary played by Pravisht Mishra marries Bondita to stop the practice of Sati. So, now after the show's leap, a new grown-up Bondita will come into the picture.

Meanwhile, Devo was last seen in Bigg Boss 13. However, she had to quit 's show mid-way owing to her back injury. Well, we don't know if Devoleena will give a nod for Barrister Bahu, but if she does it is only going to be a treat for her fans. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Asim Riaz took cue from Prince Narula to make a paratha for Himanshi Khurana in Bigg Boss 13

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×