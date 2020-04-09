Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana announces her new song by sharing a cryptic message for haters

Bigg Boss 13's ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana has announced her new song through the medium of a cryptic tweet meant for her haters. Check out the tweet.

Punjabi beauty Himanshi Khurana’s popularity rose to greater heights when she participated in the show Bigg Boss 13. During that period, she made a big decision by breaking up with her fiancé and later expressed her love for fellow contestant Asim Riaz. Although Himanshi has been called out on social media multiple times for this, she has given befitting replies to the haters from time to time. And the best part is that Asim has also not left her side in this regard.

Recently, Himanshi has shared a cryptic tweet that is sure to raise the eyebrows of everyone, especially her haters. She has announced her new song through the medium of this tweet that reads, “I think bille bille nain kudio ke baad haters ki playlist me Ek or gana add krva deti hu ......... distance song soon.” As mentioned here, the song has been apparently titled ‘Distance.’ This sly message on the part of the actress is sure to create a stir on social media.

Check out Himanshi Khurana’s tweet below:

I think bille bille nain kudio ke baad haters ki playlist me Ek or gana add krva deti hu ......... distance song soon — Himanshi khurana (realhimanshi) April 8, 2020

Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi have appeared in a music video titled Kalla Sohna Hai that has garnered a humongous response from their fans. The beautiful song has been crooned by Bollywood’s popular singer Neha Kakkar. Now that the Punjabi diva has announced another song, her fans are pretty much excited about the same. As for Asim Riaz, he has also appeared in another music video titled Mere Angne Mein alongside Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez.

