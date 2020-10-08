Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana recovers from COVID 19; Says 'I'm fit & fine now'

Himanshi Khurana had been earlier diagnosed with coronavirus. However, the Punjabi diva has recovered from the same now.

Punjabi singer and actress Himanshi Khurana who rose to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss 13, had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. She announced the same on social media while mentioning about taking part in a protest post which she decided to get her test done. She also asked those who came in contact with her to take all the necessary precautions. And now after almost a week, Himanshi has recovered from novel coronavirus. Yes, you heard it right!

The actress herself has announced this on social media by sharing a picture. Himanshi is wearing a pink and white night suit as she poses while flashing a sweet smile. She goes sans makeup that can be seen in the picture. The Punjabi beauty then expresses her gratitude to everyone and quotes, “I’m fit & fine now.” As soon as she shared this on social media, fans thronged the comments section with positive messages and prayers for her.

Check out Himanshi Khurana’s post below:

Well, we are now eagerly waiting for Asim Riaz to react on the same! For the unversed, Himanshi and Asim met each other in Bigg Boss 13 post which their love blossomed. The two of them often share adorable pictures of each other on their handles and their social media PDAs are just adorable. Both of them have also appeared in a few music videos together namely Kalla Sohna Hai and Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. The audience simply loved their on-screen chemistry in these songs.

Credits :Himanshi Khurana Instagram

