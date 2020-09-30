  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana rushed to the hospital after testing positive for COVID 19

Himanshi Khurana, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus a few days ago, has been rushed to the hospital. Read on to know why.
11325 reads Mumbai
COVID-19 positive Himanshi Khurana rushed to the hospital Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana rushed to the hospital after testing positive for COVID 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Himanshi Khurana fans on Sunday (September 27, 2020) received a major shock as she revealed that she has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The Punjabi model-actress shared that she had attended the farmers' protests (against the new farm bill) recently, and after that had undergone COVID-19 tests for safety precautions as the area was crowded. Unfortunately, her test results came positive. 

The Punjabi Kudi had been quarantining at home and was under doctor's consultation and medication. However, it is now known that Himanshi is now admitted to the hospital. Yes, Himanshi was rushed to the hospital in Ludhiana (Punjab) some time back due to fever and oxygen saturation. Himanshi's is down with 105-degree fever and her oxygen saturation is also low, and thus, she was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for proper medical care. She was shifted from Chandigarh to Ludhiana through an ambulance and is now under the doctor's observation. 

ALSO READ: Himanshi Khurana takes support of a wheelchair as the PCOS worsens; Bigg Boss 13 contestant to undergo surgery

In her Instagram post talking about COVID-19, Himanshi had also urged the protestors to not take the virus lightly and take proper safety precautions always. She requested them to not forget the fact that they are amid a pandemic while protesting. Her and Asim Riaz's Afsos Karoge singer Stebin Ben commented on her post and wished her a speedy recovery. 

Take a look at Himanshi's post about contracting COVID-19 here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Himanshi Khurana (@iamhimanshikhurana) on

Meanwhile, Himanshi grabbed eyeballs after her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She entered the show as a wild card contestant, and soon became the highlight of the house. Her closeness to Asim Riaz, friendship with Rashami Desai, and enmity with Shehnaaz Gill, made headlines always during her stay in the BB 13 house. 

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana: MOST followed Bigg Boss 13 contestant REVEALED

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Rare moment! Kareena and Karisma with mom Babita strike a pose at the Grand Premiere of Mentalhood G(OLD)
Big B drives his whopping 1.38 Cr ride that he recently purchased post his COVID recovery
Samantha Akkineni’s look was inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan; Stylist Preetham Jukalker spills beans
Cutie spotted!! Avneet Kaur snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning
Lovebirds, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar spotted in the city
Anushka picked up reporter’s MOM’S call mid-interview; Says ‘Aunty, woh mera interview le rahi hain’
Payal Ghosh and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reach Raj Bhawan to meet Maharashtra Governor
Disha Splashes Sparkles in a high slit. Ayushmann spins magic in Black at LFW 2019
Khushi bursts into tears, Janhvi Kapoor hugs sister. The two embrace sisterhood at an event.
Ananya Panday kisses Kartik and dances away to glory at the runway for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla
Payal Ghosh meets Union Minister Ramdas; says his party RPI will provide security to her

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement