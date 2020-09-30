Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana rushed to the hospital after testing positive for COVID 19

Himanshi Khurana, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus a few days ago, has been rushed to the hospital. Read on to know why.

Himanshi Khurana fans on Sunday (September 27, 2020) received a major shock as she revealed that she has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The Punjabi model-actress shared that she had attended the farmers' protests (against the new farm bill) recently, and after that had undergone COVID-19 tests for safety precautions as the area was crowded. Unfortunately, her test results came positive.

The Punjabi Kudi had been quarantining at home and was under doctor's consultation and medication. However, it is now known that Himanshi is now admitted to the hospital. Yes, Himanshi was rushed to the hospital in Ludhiana (Punjab) some time back due to fever and oxygen saturation. Himanshi's is down with 105-degree fever and her oxygen saturation is also low, and thus, she was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for proper medical care. She was shifted from Chandigarh to Ludhiana through an ambulance and is now under the doctor's observation.

In her Instagram post talking about COVID-19, Himanshi had also urged the protestors to not take the virus lightly and take proper safety precautions always. She requested them to not forget the fact that they are amid a pandemic while protesting. Her and Asim Riaz's Afsos Karoge singer Stebin Ben commented on her post and wished her a speedy recovery.

Take a look at Himanshi's post about contracting COVID-19 here:

Meanwhile, Himanshi grabbed eyeballs after her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She entered the show as a wild card contestant, and soon became the highlight of the house. Her closeness to Asim Riaz, friendship with , and enmity with Shehnaaz Gill, made headlines always during her stay in the BB 13 house.

