Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana undergoes COVID 19 tests after being unwell for two days; Results awaited

The COVID 19 outbreak, which has infected in 9.4 lakh people across the country now, seems to be tightening its grip on the showbiz industry as several celebrities have been tested positive of the deadly virus. In fact, several celebrities have also been undergoing the COVID 19 tests, and joining them former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana had also undergone the test for the same. Her manager Nidhi shared the new on social media and revealed that the actress hasn’t been keeping well for two days now following which she decided to undergo the tests.

She further stated that while Himanshi’s COVID 19 tests are done, the results are yet to be out. “@realhimanshi is not feeling well from last 2 days. Tests for covid-19 are done.. Waiting for the reports.. Will share wid u all.. Stop messaging our family and friends by the tym.. Stay safe all... Thankyou,” Nidhi tweeted. Furthermore, she also urged fans to pray for Himanshi rather than spreading fake news. “It’s not a joke to say someone positive with Covid until the result is out. Please stop the non sense and try to understand the mental condition she and everyone connected to her is going through.” Meanwhile, Himanshi has also assured that she will share her reports once they are out.

Earlier, television celebs Parth Samthaan and Shrenun Parikh were also tested positive for the COVID 19. After Parth’s results were out, his co-star , Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee etc also underwent the COVID 19 tests and were tested negative.

