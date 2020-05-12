Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana's childhood PHOTO dolled up as a bride is adorable; Take a look

Himanshi Khurana, who attained her claim to fame with Bigg Boss 13, recently shared her childhood picture on Instagram and it is too cute to handle. Take a look.

Himanshi Khurana needs no introduction. The beautiful Punjabi model-actress is a household name today, all thanks to her amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13. She entered 's show as a wild-card entry, and soon grabbed eyeballs. Whether it was her rivalry with Shehnaaz Gill or her growing closeness to Asim Riaz or her bond with , the diva made headlines almost every day. In fact, even after the show got over, she has been making heads turn with her lovey-dovey romance with boyfriend Asim.

Apart from her bond, what wowed the audience was Himanshi's beauty. She is one of the most attractive actresses in the entertainment industry. Her beauty swooned everyone, and no one could keep their eyes off her. From her silky hair to her smooth skin to her greyish green eyes, Himanshi is extremely gorgeous. The pretty face enjoys a massive fan following on social media and keeps treating her fans with glimpses from her personal life. And recently she dropped a picture on her Instagram handle that has everybody talking about it.

Well, Himanshi took down the memory lane and shared a throwback photo of her childhood. Yes, Himanshi posted an adorable childhood picture, wherein she is dressed up as a bride. Dolled up in a white wedding dress with a veil and gloves, Himanshi looks oh-so-cute. The innocence on her face and her eyes will just melt your heart. The red lipstick adds to the overall look, and all we could think of is, 'cutie pie.' Well, now we know why Asim fell head-over-heels for Himanshi because she is no less than an angel on earth.

Take a look at Himanshi's childhood picture here:

Isn't Himanshi totally adorable? Don't you want to see her dolled up as a pretty bride now? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

