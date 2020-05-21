Bigg Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau files complaint against 'fake' social media accounts under his name

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fathak has filed a complaint against all the 'fake' social media accounts with the cyber cell department. Read on to know more.

Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak is quite popular on social media and has millions of followers. Known for his straightforward and bold attitude, the man even became a part of Bigg Boss 13. He entered 's show as a wild card contestant and garnered many eyeballs for taking a stand. Though he did not win the trophy, he surely won many hearts. While the show has been over, the news regarding the contestants has been far from over yet.

Now, Hindustani Bhau has made it to the headlines for filing a complaint against his fake social media accounts. Yes, he is utterly angry and upset about people making fake accounts under his name on Twitter. If you're an ardent follower of Hindustani Bhau, you may know that he is an internet star. He has a huge following on Instagram and Youtube but never had been on Twitter. However, he recently joined the micro-blogging site and noticed that many are already misusing his name her with fake accounts.

In his very first tweet, Hindustani Bhau has warned everyone using his name to stop doing so as he has finally made his debut on the platform now. He called war against those who are running fake accounts under his name. He also revealed that he has filed a complaint with the cyber cell department to get all such 'fake' accounts deactivated and removed. Further her asked everyone to stop spreading false information and requested them to delete fake accounts under his name to avoid inconvenience.

Take a look at Hindustani Bhau's tweets here:

Much to everyone's surprise, he got around 8000 followers on Twitter within half an hour of creating an account. He expressed his gratitude towards his fans for showing their love and support to him. He thanked everyone for giving him a warm welcome on Twitter. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

