Bigg Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau files a police complaint against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor

Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fathak, who was last seen in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 13, has filed police complaint against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor. Read on to find out why.

Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fathak is back in the news again, and this time he's done something that will leave you shocked. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has filed an FIR against TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shoba Kapoor. Yes, you read that right! Yes, the man who is known for his bold, gangsta, and free-spirited personality, took to his social media handles to reveal that he has pressed charges against Ekta and her mother. Wondering why did he take such a step?

Well, apparently Hindustant Bhau has accused Ekta Kapoor of humiliating and disrespecting the Indian army in one of her recent web series on ALTBalaji. Yes, sharing a video on his Instagram handle, he revealed that he has just filed a complaint against Ekta and her mother in the Khar Police Station in Mumbai. Citing reasons for this, Bhau says that they have disrespected the Army Jawans (personnel) in their web show XXX Season 2. In the show, it is shown that the army officer's wife is having an affair with her boyfriend while her husband is at war.

Bhau feels that the most disgusting, degrading, and infuriating scene is when the wife makes her lover wear her husband's army uniform and get intimate with him. The BB 13 contestant feels that the sequence is injuring their dignity and pride of the army officers who are sacrificing their lives on the borders. On his Twitter handle, he posted some pictures of the scene from the web show and said that they have made fun of the Indian army by this. He tagged Mumbai Police, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackrey, and PM Narendra Modi, asking them to arrest Ekta and her mother at the earliest.

Take a look at Hindustani Bhau's tweets here:

Police complaint file kiya hu aaj desh ke Gaddaro ke khilaf jinka naam hai Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor jo humari indian military aur unki uniform, national emblem, colonel tag ko ashlee tarike se dikhaya gaya hai altbalaji app par. Jai Hind — Hindustani Bhau (@RealKingbhau) June 1, 2020

Aisa mazak udaya hai humare Indian army ka. Ab ye naya hindustan hai. Ekta kapoor or Shobha Kapoor ko jald se jald arrest karo.@MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @narendramodi @CPMumbaiPolice @AliKaashifKhan pic.twitter.com/riiDpTyLwP — Hindustani Bhau (@RealKingbhau) June 1, 2020

The man's action comes after a day, he had warned people that he will expose a Bollywood personality and file an FIR against him or her. Bhau is known for as someone who minces his words and is as straight forward as a mirror. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

