Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra twin in black; Spotted together at the airport

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma posed for paparazzi at Mumbai airport as they look spectacular in black outfits.

The rumored couple Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have been the talk of the town since their entry in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Mahira Sharma is a Punjabi actress, and Paras is a popular Indian model and actor. They formed a deep bond inside the Bigg Boss house, and the audience loved to see them together in the show. They have not labeled their relationship and consider each other as best friends. The duo was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra were recently papped at the airport. They were twinning in black and looked spectacular together. Mahira looked stunning in a loose black t-shirt and black shorts, along with sunglasses and sports shoes. While Paras Chhabra was sporting a black t-shirt with a black sleeveless jacket, along with black denim. He also wore a black and white print scarf around his neck, along with black sunglasses and white sports shoes. They looked amazing together and posed for the paparazzi also before leaving.

See photo here-

The best friends have recently released their new song named Rang Lageya, which has become very popular. Owing to its success, they gave chocolates to the paparazzi for sharing their happiness with them. The two of them have also done other music videos together, like Baarish with Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D’Souza’s. Some other popular songs are Ring by Ram Goyal and Kamaal Karte Ho by Afsana Khan.

