Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma looks ethereal in a bridal lehenga; Fans are excited for her next project

Mahira Sharma is creating a storm on social media. A few videos of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant dressed in a beautiful bridal lehenga are being circulated and her fans can't keep calm. Take a look.

Mahira Sharma needs no special introduction. The beautiful actress won many hearts with her amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13. Whether it was her arguments with housemates or her 'special' bond with Paras Chhabra, Mahira made headlines throughout her BB 13 journey. The actress almost reached the last leg of the show, but unfortunately could not win the winner's trophy. However, she earned something bigger, a humongous fan following. Yes, Mahira became a household name after 's show, and today is one of the most like actresses.

She enjoys a huge following on social media, and fans keep a keen eye on whatever the actress is doing. After BB 13, Mahira has been running high on success and has quite some projects in her kitty. While fans are yearning to see her second music video 'Hashtag Love Soniyea', the actress recently travelled to Delhi for another shoot. And now, a few videos of Mahira decked up in a bridal lehenga are doing the rounds. No, if you're thinking that the young girl is getting married amid lockdown, you're absolutely wrong. These clips are from Mahira's upcoming project. Yes, Mahira is dressed up as a bride for her new project, a sneak peek of her shoot life is doing rounds on social media.

In the videos, Mahira is seen wearing a beautiful deep red (maroon) bridal lehenga with golden embellishments, and she looks utterly gorgeous. With bridal chooda (traditional wedding bangles), and heavy jewelry, Mahira looks resplendent. The diva extremely looks elated and is seen enjoying her time shooting. Well, we must say, Mahira surely makes for a beautiful bride, and we understand why her fans cannot keep calm after this. It is hard to get eyes off her cuteness and beauty.

Take a look at Mahira's BTS videos from her next project here:

Apparently, Mahira has bagged another music video with Punjabi singer Singga, and these videos might just be from it. Well, further details about the same are still awaited. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited about Mahira's next project? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×