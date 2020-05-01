Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma REVEALS her mother's fondness for Paras Chhabra; Says 'My mom loves him a lot'

Mahira Sharma recently got candid about her mother's fondness towards her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and 'good friend' Paras Chhabra. Here's what the Kundali Bhagya actress revealed.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been grabbing eyeballs ever since their journey on Bigg Boss 13. Whether it's their friendship, rumours of their alleged relationship, or their fights, the duo is staying in the news. The two met inside the BB 13 house and became great friends. From the beginning of the season till the end, Paras and Mahira stood by each other. Though they had their ups and downs, they did not leave each other's side and continue to share a warm bond.

Fondly known as Pahira by fans, their growing attachment had tongues wagging. Many thought that the two have started feeling for each other, but they stuck to the ' just good friends.' Even after the show, they're still in constant touch with one another and hang out quite often. In a recent conversation with Times of India, Mahira spilled the beans of her equation with Paras, and also her mothers' fondness towards the actor. Yes, Mahira's mother, who seemed to have disliked liked Paras because of his closeness towards Mahira on the show, seemed to have formed a good and loving bond with him now.

The Naagin 3 actress revealed her mother Sania, who now shares an amazing bond with Paras and they get along very well. She said that her mom loves Paras a lot and she is quite fond of him. In fact, her mom likes Paras so much that more than her, she gels well with Paras more. While Mahira does not call Paras so much, her mother likes chatting with him over the phone.

Talking about her chemistry with Paras, Mahira said that they are and were loyal towards each other. She said that their bond is so strong that will realise how good friends they are. She said that their bond is forever. She doesn't get along well with everyone easily, and now that Paras is her good friend she will maintain it for a lifetime.

When asked about their dating speculations, and if that creates an issue in their friendship, Mahira said that many things have been spoken about them in the past also. People still keep saying things. But whether they say good or bad about them does not affect and matter to the duo.

