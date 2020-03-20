Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma REVEALS she wants to hookup with Sidharth Shukla but marry Paras Chhabra

BB 13's Mahira Sharma chooses Paras Chhabra over Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Take a look.

Mahira Sharma has been making headlines ever since her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While the actress couldn't reach the top 5, she gardened umpteen attention for her equation with co-contestant Paras Chhabra. Some liked Mahira, others quite hated her. But, whatever the case, the Kundali Bagya actress made her presence felt. Her bond with Paras in the house made the Jodi a hit and fans gave them a new name, #PaHira. Many thought that love would bloom between the two outside the house, but the maintained the 'Just Friends' tag always.

But, now in a conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Mahira not only spilled the beans about her chemistry with Paras but also went on to reveal that she wants to marry him. Yes, you heard that right! It so happened, when the beautiful actress played the game of kill, hook-up and marry. The options give to her for this, were her BB 13 mates, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, and Paras Chhabra. And it is here, where Mahira revealed that if given a choice, she will marry Paras.

On the other hand, she decided to kill Asim Riaz and hookup with Sidharth Shukla. Well, the Kashmiri boy is going to be left tad bit upset as he made her his sister in the house. And looks like Sidharth's flirting skills have surely left Mahira impressed. Now that Paras is out from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, we can't wait to see #PaHira spending some fun time together.

In the same interview, the Naagin 3 actress also revealed that she idolizes Gauahar Khan and wants to be strong as her. Paras and Mahira also recently came together for a music video Baarish, which received a good response from their fans. What are your thoughts on Mahira's choices? Let us know in the comment section below.

