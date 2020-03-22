Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma REVEALS she was in SHOCK as her skin was severely damaged during the show

Here's what Mahira Sharma revealed about the tasks held in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Read on.

While Bigg Boss 13 is returning to the small-screens, Mahira Sharma has made some interesting revelations about her stint of the show. Yes, you read that right! Amid the Coronavirus shutdown, Colors TV has decided to re-run the most popular season. The hosted 'tedha' season, will be back on TV to entertain the audience amidst self-isolation and quarantine. While this news of BB 13's return has left many fans elated, Mahira's shocking revelation is also grabbing many eyeballs.

In a recent conversation with a leading entertainment portal, opened up about getting burning her skin in the controversial house. Yes! Sharing a particular incident Mahira said that during one of the tasks in the house, her skin got severely damaged and she was in a state of shock. All this happened during a task where many things were applied to her skin by other contestants, and it included bleach which caused major damage to her skin, leaving it ruined. She stated that her skin started burning immediately after the application and it also began to peel off.

The Kundali Bhagya actress further revealed that doctors had to enter the house for treatment. She said that every five days, doctors used to visit her in the house to help her heal the wounds. Mahira also said that it was one of the worst situations to be in, and she got the proper treatment done for the same after her elimination.

For the unversed, Mahira garnered attention for her closeness with fellow inmate Paras Chhabra. While many disliked her, some liked her. But her presence couldn't be ignored, and the actress reached the top 7. Are you excited about watching BB 13 again amid this COVID-19 scare? Let us know in the comment section below.

