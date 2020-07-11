Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma sends birthday love to Paras Chhabra; Says ‘I’m glad you came into my life’

As Paras Chhabra turned a year older today, Mahira Sharma shared a beautiful post for her dear friend and it is grabbing a lot of attention.

It’s Paras Chhabra’s birthday today and the television heartthrob is inundated with best wishes from fans and friends across the world. However, all eyes were on his rumoured girlfriend Mahira Sharma and the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant is breaking the internet with an adorable post for Paras. She shared a beautiful video compiling their happy moments from the show. In the caption, Mahira showered birthday love on the actor and stated that she is glad that Paras came into his life.

Calling the birthday boy as ‘billa’, Mahira wrote, “Birthdays come around every year, but friends like you only come once in a lifetime. I’m so glad you came into my life and grateful for your true friendship. Best wishes on your special day! Happy Birthday Bille #HBDParas.” Interestingly, Paras also celebrated his birthday with Mahira in Chandigarh and the duo was joined by their friends. In fact, several videos of the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant have been doing the rounds on social media wherein Paras and Mahira were seen twinning in neon green outfits. To note, Paras had flown to Chandigarh on Friday.

To note, Paras and Mahira’s chemistry was one of the most talked about things on the popular reality show and there were speculations that the two have found love in each other.

Although both Paras and Mahira claim to be just friends, there social media posts and proximity often spark rumours about their love affair. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, after collaborating for two songs, Paras and Mahira will reportedly collaborating once again in another project now.

