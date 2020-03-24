Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma's fitness and diet secrets decoded to get a healthy body

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma revealed her fitness and diet secrets and it is a must if you want to have a healthy body. Read on.

Mahira Sharma needs no introduction, and there's no doubt about this fact. The actress gained massive popularity after her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While some criticized her for being too loud on the show, others lauded her for being herself. Whether you hate her or love her, but cannot really ignore her. Even after the 'tedha' season, Mahira is gaining limelight for her controversies, videos with 'dost' Paras Chhabra and her music video Baarish. The emotional song received an overwhelming response from all #PaHira fans.

Apart from all this, Mahira is also known for her good looks and perfectly shaped body. Well, many have been wondering about how she manages to be flawless always, we have finally decoded the diva's fitness and diet secrets. In a recent chat with a leading entertainment portal, Mahira revealed her fitness routine and her thoughts on being 'fit and fab'. She revealed that she does not a strict and crash diet, but rather follows a good blend of daily workouts and healthy eating.

She said that one must no reach a point to go on heavy crash diets as they are bad for the body. However, one needs to be conscious of what they are eating daily. She advised that workouts and healthy eating make up for a good lifestyle. When asked if cutting on eating delicacies, helps to be 'flab', Mahira said that it is completely wrong.

The BB 13 contestant mentioned that her go-to mantra is working out and eating healthy. She said that she is very careful about what she eats and how much she consumes. But does not cut out or deprive of eating. Further, she added that crash diets are a big no-no for her, as they take a heavy toll on the body in the long run.

She also highlighted how out of peer pressure, people struggle for six-pack abs or a size zero figure, which is wrong. She said, 'You should be fit and healthy. Thin is out. Fit is the new sexy.' So, if you want a fit and awesome bod just like the Kundali Bhagya actress, then just follow her tips enthusiastically and you're good to go.

