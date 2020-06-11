Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra ADMITS he was approached for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra recently revealed that he was approached for Naagin 5. Here's what he has to say about being a part of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama.

Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced the fifth season of Naagin, fans cannot keep calm. The news about Naagin 5 is buzzing and getting bigger with each passing day. While some are wondering when the new installment of the supernatural drama will start, others' are thinking about the cast of Naagin 5. Well, many names have popped up to be a part of Ekta Kapoor's upcoming supernatural thriller. And one of them is that or Bigg Boss 13 contestant - Paras Chhabra. Yes, for quite a few days, rumors were abuzz that Paras may be joining Naagin 5 cast, and speculations also said that he has been shortlisted for the show.

Now, Paras Chhabra has finally broken his silence and opened up about the rumours of him being in Naagin 5, in a conversation with a leading entertainment portal. The handsome hunk admitted and confirmed that he was approached for Naagin 5 by the production team, but there have been no further discussions yet. Paras was quoted saying, 'I did get a call from someone in the production house for Naagin 5. But there has been no communication after that. Let us see how it goes if they do approach me again.' Yes, Paras is hopeful that he may get a call again soon for the popular supernatural thriller series.

Apart from Paras, Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang and BB 13 runner-up Asim Riaz's name has also come forward in the race for the male lead in Naagin 5. However, apparently, Asim has rubbished the news, while Shivin denied making any statements on the same.

Talking about the female leads aka the naagin's, sources close to the industry revealed to Pinkvilla exclusively that and Surbhi Chandna may have been roped in for Naagin 5. The source said, '"Ekta has apparently finalized Surbhi Chandna of Ishqbaaz fame and Hina Khan to play Naagins in the fifth season.'

Meanwhile, Paras is prepping up for his upcoming song with 'good friend' Mahira Sharma titled 'Hashtag love Soniyea'. This is going to be PaHira's second song after Baarish. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Naagin 5? Who do you want to see in the Naagin 5 cast? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

