Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra feels its no big deal to get a hair patch; Says, 'You cannot run from reality'

Paras Chhabra has recently opened up about his hair loss problem in one of his interviews. He has also talked about receiving support from Salman Khan in this regard.

Bigg Boss 13 has proved to be one of the most successful seasons of the controversial reality show for all the right reasons. Even though it has ended sometime back, the controversies and topics related to the contestants keep on grabbing headlines from time to time. One such topic that often grabs gossip columns is regarding Paras Chhabra. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant became a subject of endless trolls when it was revealed that he wears a hair wig.

However, the actor is least bothered about all the negativity and has opened up about the same in a recent interview. In an interview with E Times, Paras has stated that he has openly spoken about his stammering problem and hair patches as no one can run away from such reality. He also reveals that his hair has become scanty because of the harsh lights as he has been doing modeling for many years. The actor reveals he started losing hair because of the heavy crown that he had to wear for playing Duryodhan in a show.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra denies cold war with Sidharth Shukla: He is sensible enough)

He further says how actors need to take steroids at times for getting a good physique and that it also leads to scanty hair. Paras then admits that there is no big deal in getting hair patches as many stars do the same. The ex-Splitsvilla contestant has also revealed that has supported him in this and has even provided the contact number of a doctor. Paras then says that few of his family members have suggested hair weaving too which he does not want to do as of now. The actor also says that this problem does not affect his personality at all and that he considers his hair as an attire.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×