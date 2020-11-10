Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai's expression as paparazzi greets her in the middle of the road is unmissable

Rashami Desai last appeared in the supernatural drama titled Naagin 4. She was also a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 13 fame was already a known name in the television industry before their entry into the reality show. She has appeared in numerous popular shows till date that include Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4, and others. Although she could not win Bigg Boss, Rashami won millions of hearts during her stay in the same. After that, she appeared in Naagin 4. As of now, the actress is currently enjoying the best phase of her career.

Meanwhile, we have come across a video of Rashami Desai that is unmissable. The actress is on her way somewhere when the paparazzi suddenly calls her. The Naagin 4 star is quite startled upon hearing the same and then happily interacts with the person. As has been mentioned by her, Rashami said she is there to pick up a friend of hers. Talking about the actress, she looks pretty in an all-yellow outfit.

On the work front, as has been mentioned above, Rashami Desai last featured in the supernatural drama Naagin 4 in which she played the role of Shalaka. The show also featured Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, and others in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Rashami Desai shared a great bond with fellow housemate Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Bigg Boss 13. The two of them still share a great camaraderie and often tag each other on their social media posts.

Credits :Viral Bhayani Instagram

