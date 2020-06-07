Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai's latest VIDEO proves that dance is always a good idea

Rashami Desai's fan following has increased a lot post her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and Naagin 4. Recently, she has rolled out a dance video for all her fans on Instagram.

was already a well-known television personality when she entered Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. However, the Naagin 4 actress has now reached the heights of fame after her stint in the controversial reality show hosted by . Rashami did everything to make her stay longer in the show and was one of the most favourite contestants of the audience. Right now, the actress is enjoying her quarantine break and also keeping in touch with fans on social media.

In the midst of all this, Rashami has shared a video on her Instagram handle which is a must-watch for all her ardent fans. The stunning diva is seen dancing to the tunes of Kamariya from the movie Stree like a pro! She looks stunning clad in a white off-shoulder crop top teamed up with an orange thigh-high slit skirt. Rashami’s caption is equally relatable to many of us here that reads, “Dance is always a good idea.”

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

On the work front, Rashami Desai grabbed a pivotal role in the supernatural show Naagin 4 after the end of Bigg Boss 13. However, it has been announced by the show’s producer Ekta Kapoor a few days back that the fourth season will come to an end once the lockdown ends and that they will be preparing for Naagin 5. Given that Rashami had entered the show very recently, many of her fans will be disappointed about the same.

