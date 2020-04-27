Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga DITCHES Sidharth Shukla; Chooses Vikas Gupta as her best friend

In a recent live chat, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga was asked to choose between Sidharth Shukla and Vikas Gupta as her best friend; her reply was shocking. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 will always be remembered as the most controversial yet most successful season in history. The show was a complete mixture of emotions, drama, fights, laughter, and love. With an amazing bunch of contestants, BB 13 went on to break TRP records and was also extended for more days. However, it has now been more than two months that the Bigg Boss season 13 is over. But, the stories and gossips regarding housemates are far from over yet.

Recently, Shefali Bagga, who entered as a wild card contestant on 's show, spilled some beans about the house in a live chat. The beautiful anchor was having a chatty session with Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Balraj Syal. The two had lots of conversations about BB 13, live after the show, and if she is keeping in touch with the friends she made inside the house. Well, Shefali had made quite a bunch of good friends and was on cordial terms with almost everyone.

So, the comedian went on to ask her about her best friend from BB 13. He gave her two names and asked her to choose who she considers being her bestie among them. The options given were that of BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and mastermind Vikas Gupta. Without much thinking, Shefali took Vikas's name. Yes, Shefali ditched Sidharth and said that Vikas is her best friend. Justifying her pick, Shefali said that she shares a great bond with Vikas. However, she did not say much about Sid.

Well, recently Shefali also revealed the reason about unfollowing Shehnaaz Gill on social media. She said that Sana also doesn't follow her, so she has also stopped following her there. We hope things are fine between Shefali and Sidharth, Shehnaaaz. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Tellychakkar

