Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga UNFOLLOWS best friend Shehnaaz Gill on social media; The reason will shock you

Shefali Bagga and Shehnaaz Gill were touted to be 'best friends' when in the Bigg Boss 13 house. But looks like everything is not well between them as Shefali has unfollowed Shehnaaz on social media. Here's why.

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most-talked bout seasons. While we thought news regarding would it stop buzzing after its closure, it looks like it is far from over. Every day, we get some new scoops about the contestants. Sometimes these pieces of news get us happy, sometimes sad, and other times just utterly confused. And this is what has happened this time. Well, Shefali Bagga has apparently unfollowed 'best friend' Shehnaaz Gill on social media. Yes, you read that right!

Shehnaaz and Shefali shared a great bond inside the house. After and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, these two beauties sent out 'friendship goals' to many. Remember the way Shehnaaz hugged and cried when Shefali entered the BB 13 house again? Well, we still can't forget the warmth they share. In fact, Shefali was constantly rooting for Shehnaaz as she reached the grand finale. She posted videos, pictures of the Punjab Ki , and urged fans to vote for her tremendously. However, looks like their friendship has gone for a toss, and all is not well between them now.

Balraj Syal and Shefali recently got into a video calling session with each other, to discuss life and quarantine plans. It is here when Balraj popped the question and asked her why she has suddenly stopped following Shehnaaz on Instagram. Balraj's question made Shefali a little uncomfortable and she went on to give a diplomatic answer. In a very casual tone, she said that nothing is wrong between her and Shehnaaz. But, she decided to unfollow her as Shehnaaz is also not following her on Instagram. Further, she added that she doesn't have any enmity against Sana and still finds her a good friend.

It would be interesting to see what Shehnaaz has to say about all these things. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Shefali's reason was justified? Or is there anything more that many of us are not aware of? Let us know in the comment section below.

