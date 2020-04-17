Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala calls Sunny Leone as her inspiration to adopt a baby girl

Shefali Jariwala was moved by Sunny Leone's decision to adopt a baby girl. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala recently grabbed eyeballs as rumours of her pregnancy started doing the rounds. It all happened after a picture of her 'bump' went viral. While everyone thought she was preggers, the actress squashed the speculations. She revealed that it isn't a baby bump, but rather a 'food bump.' Yes, Shefali brushed the rumours saying that her big tummy is the result of her over-eating. Well, we know that the Kanta Laga girl is not pregnant, but she has multiple times expressed her wish to embrace motherhood.

Shefali and her hubby Parag Tyagic are all set to take their family further and are planning to adopt a baby girl soon. And for her decision to adopt a girl child, she thanks, . Yes, in a recent interview with Times of India, the beautiful actress revealed that Sunny Leone is her inspiration for adopting a baby girl. She said that she had discussed her plans of adoption with Hindustani Bhau inside the BB 13 house. Sunny Leone's decision to adopt a girl has moved Shefali to take the call.

ALSO READ: Shefali Jariwala REVEALS how ex contestants of Bigg Boss 13 connect with each other

She further added that she always wanted to adopt a baby girl. After marrying Parag, she shared her views with him and as a supportive husband, he agreed to my idea. She stated that Parag stood by her decision completely. He wanted her to become a mother, be it by adoption or giving birth to their own child. He left the decision on Shefali completely and assured him to stand by her in whatever she does.

The diva added that many children in the world need a home, and she feels now she is in a better position to give them a good and secure life. She expressed that she wishes to give the child a good home, education and a good life as God has given her everything.

For the unversed, Sunny Leone and her hubby, Daniel Weber became proud parents of a baby girl Nisha in 2017. They adopted her from the Latur district of Maharashtra. Soon after in 2018, the couple welcomed two twins via surrogacy, Noah and Asher. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai's childhood pic with her grandma and debut show THROWBACK snap cannot be missed

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×