Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Hindustani Bhau; See Photo

Shefali Jariwala tied rakhi to her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fathak, who she considers as her 'bhai' on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Take a look.

Shefali Jariwala's stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house was a roller-coaster. The actress entered the BB 13 house as a wild-card contestant and made several bonds. However, she formed a strong and warm bond with one co-contestant, who she is still very much in contact with after the show's closure. We're talking about Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fathak. Shefali considered her bond with Hindustani Bhau very special and also looked upon him as her elder brother. Yesterday (August 3, 2020), on the Raksha Bandhan, Shefali tied rakhi to her 'bhai' Hindustani Bhau.

The Kanta Laga girl celebrated the special occasion with Vikas Fathak as she tied him a rakhi, and shared an adorable picture with him on social media. The two looked extremely gleeful as they couldn't contain their happiness of meeting after a long time, especially to celebrate their bond. Shefali looked gorgeous in a yellow dress, while Bhau donned his usual look. Shefali captioned their adorable picture as 'Mera bhai.' The beautiful photo speaks volumes of their camaraderie and they make for a loving brother-sister duo.

Take a look at Shefali and Hindustani Bhau's special Raksha Bandhan picture:

Initially in the BB 13 house, Hindustani Bahu and Shefali Jariwala did not get along well and got into loggerheads with one another. However, as days passed by, the sort out their differences, and formed a bond that is unbreakable. Shefali, who is blessed with sisters, always wanted an elder brother, and she found one in Hindustani Bahu. The two are a part of a Bigg Boss 13 WhatsApp group and stay in constant touch with each other. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla shares funny posts on 'after effects of Rakhi' and all brothers will relate to him; See Photos

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×