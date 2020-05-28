Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala's father in law passes away; Actress reaches Ghaziabad with Parag Tyagi

Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi's father passed away due to heart attack, the duo flew down to their hometown to attend the last rites.

In a piece of sad news, Shefali Jariwala's father-in-law has passed away. Yes, the actress's husband Parag Tyagi's father has taken to his heavenly abode. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, a cloud of gloom has descended over Shefali's house after her father-in-law's demise on May 25. Reportedly, Parag's dad died due to a heart attack in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh). Since domestic flight services have been reopened now, the duo, fortunately, could meet their family in these tough times.

The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant and her husband took a flight from Mumbai to attend the last rites in Modinagar, Ghaziabad. Talking about her father's demise to a leading entertainment portal, the Pavitra Rishta actor revealed that the death was caused due to heart attack. He said that his father was not keeping well for a long time. Recently, he had gone through dialysis and he suddenly suffered a heart attack. They were lucky that the airplanes had resumed working, if not they were planning to go to their hometown via road.

Another report reveals that Parag Tyagi elder brother, Anurag Tyagi, who lives in Australia, has not been allowed to fly back to the country to attend his father's funeral owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.It was only recently that after veteran actor 's demise, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor had to travel by road to reach Mumbai from New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Shefali was last seen on 's show Bigg Boss 13. She entered the show as a wild-card contestant but was evicted after a month or so of her journey. We share our heartfelt condolences with Shefali and Parag's family.

