Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill calls Sidharth Shukla a responsible man as he talks about 'dream killers'

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla shared a great bond with each other. The Punjabi diva has recently showered praises on him through her Twitter handle.

Well, it’s a wakeup call for all the Bigg Boss lovers to brace themselves as the 14th season of the show is just around the corner. Yes, you heard it right! Bigg Boss 14 hosted by is all set to premiere on 3rd October 2020. The audience is eagerly waiting for the same after getting a glimpse of the contestants who are a part of the reality show. And now, we have some news for the BB 13 fans.

Recently, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has shared a thoughtful tweet on his personal handle that caught everyone’s attention. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor writes, “Being told you're not good enough can be a wakeup call or a dream killer........ It's always up to you.”His friend and former housemate Shehnaaz Gill responds to the same by showering him with heaps of praises. The Punjabi diva calls Shukla a nice and responsible man in response to his tweet.

Check out their tweets below:

Being told you're not good enough can be a wakeup call or a dream killer........ It's always up to you — Sidharth Shukla (sidharth_shukla) October 1, 2020

You are a wise man and now you are also becoming a responsible man https://t.co/rDAZfU5jEZ — Shehnaaz Gill (shehnazshines) October 1, 2020

Ardent fans of the show definitely miss the adorable and fun banters between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill that occurred frequently during the 13th season of Bigg Boss. The two of them also appeared in a music video titled Bhula Dunga after the end of the reality show. Fans loved their on-screen chemistry in the same. Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that Shukla is likely to enter the Bigg Boss season 14 house along with , Gauahar Khan, and others on the day of the premiere.

