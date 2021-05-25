Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill dishes out true Punjaban vibes as she dons a suit and dupatta

Shehnaaz Gill’s recent video dressed as a Punjabi kudi is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

Shehnaaz Gill has been the talk of the ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 13. The star, who is fondly known as Punjab’s , was among the most popular and strong contestants of the popular reality show and went on to win a million hearts with her stint. Although Shehnaaz didn’t win Bigg Boss 13, she did garner a massive fan following and has also emerged as a social media star. In fact, each of her social media posts is a rage among the fans.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Shehnaaz has shared a beautiful video of herself wherein she had transformed into a true blue Punjabi kudi. The diva was seen wearing a beautiful suit with stripes at the neckline. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant had completed her look with a beautiful matching dupatta and jhumkas and also kept her tresses open. The video also came with background music of Harshdeep Kaur’s song Jutti Kasuri as Shehnaaz was slaying it with her panache.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s video dishing out Punjabi kudi vibes here:

Meanwhile, talking about Shehnaaz Gill, the diva has also been making headlines with her chemistry with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. In fact, the rumoured couple has also shared the screen space in several songs and never miss a chance to have each other’s back. So while Sidharth is gearing up for the release of Broken but Beautiful 3, Shehnaaz is quite excited about it. She even wrote, “Hey @sidharth_shukla I justtt watched the trailer of #BrokenButBeautiful3 Kullu you just killed it My Kullu as Agasthya Rao kya baat h kya baaat h sahi h”.

