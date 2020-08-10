  1. Home
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has a fun conversation with the paparazzi as she steps out in the city; WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She got clicked by the paparazzi a few hours back while stepping out in the city.
Mumbai
Shehnaaz Gill – a name that needs no introduction. Although this stunning diva could not win Bigg Boss 13, she definitely won the hearts of millions for all the obvious reasons. Her adorable expressions, funny gestures, and hilarious conversations with housemates can never be forgotten by the ardent BB fans. We cannot move forward without having mentioned the great bond that Shehnaaz shared with Sidharth Shukla who later on won the show. Their fun conversations and regular nok-jhoks lit up the audience’s minds.

As of now, Shehnaaz Gill is in Mumbai and often gets spotted by the shutterbugs. As we speak of this, the gorgeous beauty stepped out in the city a few hours back. We have chanced upon a video in which she is having a fun conversation with some of the paparazzi present there. Shehnaaz jumps with joy when being informed about her Instagram video being watched by around 75,000 people. She then hilarious cites ‘fan power’ as a reason for the same.

Check out the video below:

As we can see, Shehnaaz is wearing an all-white outfit with dramatic sleeves. She also ties up her hair into a sleek bun and wears a pair of colorful slippers. On the professional front, the Punjabi diva appeared in another reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge after Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz and Paras Chhabra were supposed to select their prospective partners in the show. However, she walked out later on without having chosen any partner.  

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill looks drop dead gorgeous as she dons a Kaftan; Pens note on 'true beauty'

Credits :Instagram

