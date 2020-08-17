Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill looks drop dead gorgeous as she slays a printed outfit in her new PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, check out her new photos on Instagram.

The makers of Bigg Boss are currently gearing up for the 14th season that will premiere very soon. However, ardent fans of the reality show still can’t get over the previous season that was undoubtedly entertaining. Shehnaaz Gill is considered one of the favourite contestants of the season for all the obvious reasons. The diva who is popularly known as ‘Punjab Ki ’ can proudly boast of having a loyal fan base that keeps on getting huge every day!

Shehnaaz is frequently active on social media and often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. As we speak of this, she has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks stunning. The Punjabi diva is wearing a printed yellow outfit with dramatic sleeves. She teams it up with a pair of blue and white earrings. Shehnaaz opts for a neutral makeup look and chooses a glossy red lip color.

Check out her pictures below:

Although Shehnaaz could not win the title of Bigg Boss 13, she won the hearts of the audience with her funny conversations and humorous nature. Moreover, her friendship with Sidharth Shukla was one of the main highlights of the show. Post Bigg Boss, she took part in another reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which she was searching for a prospective groom. However, as we all know, Shehnaaz walked out of the show without choosing anyone.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill raises the 'Oomph' quotient in her latest PICTURE and fans can't keep calm; Take a look

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×