  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill looks drop dead gorgeous as she slays a printed outfit in her new PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, check out her new photos on Instagram.
11818 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill looks drop dead gorgeous as she slays a printed outfit in her new PHOTOSBigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill looks drop dead gorgeous as she slays a printed outfit in her new PHOTOS

The makers of Bigg Boss are currently gearing up for the 14th season that will premiere very soon. However, ardent fans of the reality show still can’t get over the previous season that was undoubtedly entertaining. Shehnaaz Gill is considered one of the favourite contestants of the season for all the obvious reasons. The diva who is popularly known as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ can proudly boast of having a loyal fan base that keeps on getting huge every day!

Shehnaaz is frequently active on social media and often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. As we speak of this, she has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks stunning. The Punjabi diva is wearing a printed yellow outfit with dramatic sleeves. She teams it up with a pair of blue and white earrings. Shehnaaz opts for a neutral makeup look and chooses a glossy red lip color.

Check out her pictures below:

Although Shehnaaz could not win the title of Bigg Boss 13, she won the hearts of the audience with her funny conversations and humorous nature. Moreover, her friendship with Sidharth Shukla was one of the main highlights of the show. Post Bigg Boss, she took part in another reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which she was searching for a prospective groom. However, as we all know, Shehnaaz walked out of the show without choosing anyone. 

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill raises the 'Oomph' quotient in her latest PICTURE and fans can't keep calm; Take a look

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement