Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill looks pretty as she opts for a breezy salwar kameez in a PHOTO

Shehnaaz Gill won millions of hearts post her stint in Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan. Meanwhile, take a look at her latest picture posted on Instagram.

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name post her participation in Bigg Boss 13 a few months back. The Punjabi beauty literally won millions of hearts by indulging in funny and adorable banters along with the rest of the housemates in the controversial reality show. Termed ‘Punjab Ki ,’ Shehnaaz Gill now has a massive fan following all over the country. In the midst of all this, her pictures on social media also steal the limelight at various times.

As we are speaking of this, Shehnaaz has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks simply beautiful. The Punjabi singer is seen wearing a breezy printed salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta in the picture that is definitely a sight to behold! Although simple, Shehnaaz’s look as a ‘desi girl’ is breaking the internet right now. She opts for a peach makeup look and chooses a pink lip shade that perfectly matches her entire outfit.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s latest picture below:

Although Shehnaaz could not win Bigg Boss 13, she surely won millions of fans who continue to be her ardent supporters even now. After this, the stunning beauty took part in another show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge through which she was supposed to select her prospective groom for marriage. However, as we all know, Shehnaaz walked out of the show without choosing any partner. Talking about her career, she was last seen in the music video titled Keh Gayi Story crooned by well-known singer Jassie Gill.

