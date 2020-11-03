Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill looks undeniably gorgeous as she slays a salwar kameez; See PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen in a music video titled Waada Hai alongside Arjun Kanungo. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram pictures.

Shehnaaz Gill definitely does not need any introduction. She has been ruling the hearts of the audience ever since her entry into the Bigg Boss 13 house last year. The Punjabi beauty was already a known name before doing the reality show but has now reached the heights of popularity post her stint in the same. Be it her regular nok jhoks with fellow housemate Sidharth Shukla or her energetic self during tasks, Shehnaaz never failed to impress her fans.

The ‘Punjab Ki ’ also enjoys a huge fan following and often keeps the fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. As we speak of this, Shehnaaz Gill has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks gorgeous. The diva wears a pink and blue salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta that can be seen in the pictures. She leaves her hair open and opts for a matte finish makeup look.

Check out the pictures below:

Shehnaaz also adds a caption along with the post that reads, “Shukar, Saadgi, Shararatein.” Meanwhile, she surprised all her fans after announcing her collaboration with renowned singer Arjun Kanungo sometime back. It so happened that the former BB contestant shared a picture with him and his girlfriend Carla Dennis thereby baffling the netizens. It is only recently that Shehnaaz announced her collaboration with him for Waada Hai that releases on November 5, 2020.

Credits :Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

