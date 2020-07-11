Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill looks undeniably pretty in a yellow outfit as she poses in her new PHOTO

Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss 13 fame has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle that is unmissable. Check it out.

Shehnaaz Gill is undoubtedly one of the most popular celebs in current times and there is no denying this fact. The Punjabi diva’s popularity rose to further heights when she participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by . Ardent fans of the show can never forget her fun banters during tasks or any other activities that happened in the BB house. Shehnaaz’s regular nok-jhok with fellow housemate Sidharth Shukla also became a talk of the town.

Coming to the present, Shehnaaz who is also known as ‘Punjab Ki ’ enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently, she has shared a picture on her Instagram handle that is hard to miss. Shehnaaz is seen wearing a yellow outfit with dramatic sleeves as she poses for the picture while flashing a sweet smile. The actress opts for a neutral makeup look that perfectly fits her attire and chooses a mulberry lip colour.

Check out her picture below:

Although Shehnaaz could not win Bigg Boss 13, she was still able to garner a huge fan base that is on the rise even now. In the midst of all this, she has appeared in a few music videos one of which is Bhula Dunga co-starring none other than Sidharth Shukla himself. Apart from that, the Punjabi diva appeared in another music video titled Keh Gayi Sorry that was crooned by Jassie Gill. She has recently shared the poster of an upcoming music video, Kurta Pajama on social media.

