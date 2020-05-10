  1. Home
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill shares a beautiful THROWBACK photo with her mom on Mother's Day; Take a look

On the special occasion of Mother's Day, Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill dropped in a cute picture with her mommy as she wished her in the sweetest way possible. Check it out.
6009 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill shares a beautiful THROWBACK photo with her mom on Mother's Day; Take a look
On the special occasion of Mother's Day, Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill dropped in a cute picture with her mommy as she wished her in the sweetest way possible.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Mother’s Day mom! #ILoveYouMummy

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on

