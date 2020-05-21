Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill wishes her fans 'good night' by sharing a flawless selfie

Shehnaaz Gill has recently shared a flawless selfie on her Instagram handle thereby leaving her fans awestruck. Check out the picture.

Shehnaaz Gill is now a known name in the world of the entertainment industry and the reasons are quite obvious. The Punjabi beauty literally created a lot of uproar when she participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by . Shehnaaz won the hearts of not only the audience but also her fellow housemates with all her cute and funny banters from time to time. Her occasional tantrums and funny acts were like icing on the cake.

Shehnaaz shared a good rapport with Sidharth Shukla who later went on to win the show. Ardent fans can never forget the regular nok-jhoks of the adorable duo that happened almost daily with every passing episode. Well, Shehnaaz and Sidharth continue to be good friends even now and set major friendship goals for many others out there. Their fun banters inside the BB house which made people go ROFL are still remembered by everyone even now.

Talking about Shehnaaz Gill, the actress is frequently active on social media in which she enjoys a huge fan following. As we speak of this, the stunning beauty has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is simply unmissable. She is seen wearing a pink-colored outfit in the picture while flashing her smile by looking at the camera. Shehnaaz looks undeniably pretty in this picture as she displays her flawless skin and lets down her hair. She opts for a peach makeup look and scarlet red lip color which further adds weightage to her utter beauty. Shehnaaz wishes her fans good night in the same post. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant often keeps on sharing her pictures and videos on social media thereby sending her fans into a frenzy.

Check out the latest picture of Shehnaaz Gill below:

Recently, Shehnaaz has shared a sweet note for her brother Shehbaz on Instagram thereby wishing him on his birthday. Here’s what she writes, “You are three in one to me – A brother, a bodyguard and also a best friend. Happy Birthday my Brother! @badeshashehbaz. Buraahhhhhhhh” The singer-actress has also shared a throwback picture of her brother along with the post. For the unversed, Shehbaz had entered the Bigg Boss house for a brief period in order to support Shehnaaz in her journey to the grand finale.

Meanwhile, check out Shehnaaz’s post for her brother below:

Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill grabbed headlines yet again when she along with Paras Chhabra took part in the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to look for a prospective partner for themselves. We all know how Shehnaaz walked out of the show without choosing any partner while Paras, on the other hand, chose Aanchal Khurana. The two of them, however, remain friends. On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill earned praise post the release of her music video Bhula Dunga co-starring Sidharth Shukla. A few days back, another video of the actress was released titled ‘Keh Gayi Sorry’ crooned by Jassie Gill. Both the videos have been declared hits and have received a positive response from all the viewers.

