Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's cute throwback PHOTO with a baby is winning over the internet

Shehnaaz Gill was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Check out her cute throwback picture with a baby.

Bigg Boss 13 created quite an uproar in the media for reasons that are quite obvious. This season proved to be the most successful one in the entire history of the reality show. Unlike the previous seasons, this time the show witnessed the entry of only celebrity contestants most of whom were known faces in the country. Among others who entered the show was the Punjabi kudi Shehnaaz Gill who is currently one of the most popular faces of the entertainment industry.

Shehnaaz, who was tagged ‘Punjab Ki ’ by host himself was almost like the lifeline of the show. She was termed an entertainer not only by her fans but also by her fellow housemates. The Punjabi singer was able to garner a massive fan following until she came out from the reality show. Ardent fans of Bigg Boss surely miss her fun banters with Sidharth Shukla, gibberish conversations with the crows (yes, that’s right!), and unlimited tantrums during tasks.

The stunning beauty continues to rule the hearts of millions of fans and has a huge fan base on social media too. As we speak of this, we have come across a throwback picture of Shehnaaz Gill which is simply unmissable. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant is seen adorably hugging a baby while looking lovingly at the latter. Well, we can’t possibly decide who among them is much cuter here – Shehnaaz or the little munchkin. What do you think about this? Do let us know in the comments section. The actress looks pretty even without makeup and this picture is proof. There are multiple other pictures of Shehnaaz which she keeps on sharing daily or are shared by her fans on their respective pages.

Meanwhile, check out Shehnaaz Gill's picture below:

Shehnaaz Gill sparked a lot of buzz when she took part in another reality show immediately after the end of Bigg Boss 13. Yes, we are talking about Mujhse Shaadi Karoge here. Shehnaaz and her former fellow housemate Paras Chhabra took part in the reality show to look for prospective marriage partners. Well, the result was not as was expected. This is because Shehnaaz walked out of the show without choosing a partner thereby creating a lot of buzz in the media. Paras, on the other hand, chose Aanchal Khurana to be his partner. The two of them, however, continue to be ‘just friends.’

On the professional front, Shehnaaz has been doing quite well and how! The Punjabi diva initially appeared in a music video opposite Sidharth Shukla that was titled Bhula Dunga. This amazing ballad was crooned by Darshan Raval. A few days back, she appeared in another music video titled Keh Gayi Sorry. This song has been sung by Jassie Gill and is receiving a positive response from all the music lovers.

