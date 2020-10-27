  1. Home
Bigg Boss 13 fame Vikas Fathak aka Hindustani Bhau's mother passes away

Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fathak who became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 13 is bereaved. His mother passed away.
31514 reads Mumbai Updated: October 27, 2020 12:06 pm
Hindustani Bhau's mother passes awayBigg Boss 13 fame Vikas Fathak aka Hindustani Bhau's mother passes away
Amidst the hustle and drama in Bigg Boss 14, the fans of the show have received a piece of saddening news. Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fathak, who became a household name after his stint in the previous season (Bigg Boss 13) is grief-stricken. He is bereaved as he has lost his mother. The YouTube sensation's elderly mother has passed away. 

The news of Hindustani Bhau's mother passing away has been circulating on social media. His fans, followers, and admirers have been sending condolences and mourning the departed soul's death. A picture heartwarming picture of Hindustani Bhau with his mother is being spread widely. In the photo, Bhau is seen pecking a sweet kiss on his mom's forehead, who seems to under medical surveillance in a hospital. The reason for Hindustani Bhau's mom's demise is not yet known. During his stint in the BB 13 house, Bhau was often seen missing his mother and family. He also used to share stories of his loving bond with his mom during his conversations with fellow contestants. 

Take a look at Hindusanti Bhau's picture with his late mother here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sad to say that #hindustanibhau Mother Expired today #RIP

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Hindustani Bhau entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant. After spending several months in the Salman Khan hosted show, he was evicted in December last year. Inside the show, he formed a great bond with Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi Khurana. 

Ever since his journey in BB 13, he has been mired in many controversies. His Instagram handle was suspended in August 2020 for violating community guidelines. He recently made his singing debut with Mumbai Machaand. 

Credits :Viral Bhayani's Instagram

