Bigg Boss 13 fans hail Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz gill as they trend #WeLoveSidharth, #AlwaysWithYouShehnaaz

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 duo Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have come out to send all the love to their favourites and are creating new trends on Twitter.

Bigg Boss 13's craze seems to be getting bigger despite the show has gotten over, and given the numbers that it managed to garner this season, one can only imagine all the love that continues to come in. And two of the most loved and talked about contestants are none than Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla aka everyone's beloved SidNaaz. However, this time around, as Twitterverse is hailing the two, the trends are about each one of them, individually.

On one hand, there is Shehnaaz Gill, who has witnessed the support from her fans once again as she was called out for calling Mujhse Shaadi Karoge her show, and on the other, there are Sidharth fans who are sending out love to him post his appearance at a restaurant opening last night. Shehnaaz fans have taken to trend the hashtag, #AlawaysWithYouShehnaaz while Sidharth fans are trending #WeLoveSidharth and Twiter is full of tweets from their fans.

Check out tweets about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill right here:

"Whenever u see a successful woman, look out for three men who r going out of their way to block her" #AlwaysWithYouShehnaaz @Shehnazgill123 — varsha saandilyae (@saandilyae) February 29, 2020

#AlwaysWithYouShehnaaz

Full positive mode

FULL FOCUS ON SANA #ShehnaazGill

Dnt care about other fandom

Lv u @Shehnazgill123 — Shona shehnazian (@ShonaUpadhyay) February 29, 2020

TM happy to hamlog v happy #WeLoveSidharth pic.twitter.com/BSbd1bhNSj — vikash singh (@vikashs97370682) February 29, 2020

Yes his privacy is getting invaded but it was necessary to clear the mess created yday. As much as a delusional shipper has a right to call him and try to mislead him, same way his fans have rights to try to make him aware of how people are using his name!!#WeLoveSidharth — Rashmi__ (@rashmim__SS) February 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz also shared a video recently where we can see her grooving to the song Tum Hi Ho Bandhu from Cocktail and well, she also went all hearts for Sidharth as she added her own twist to the song, and also seemed to be blushing.

