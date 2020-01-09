Bigg Boss 13: Fans trend #RaSimWinningHearts after Rashami Desai hugs Asim Riaz during task

Twitterverse has taken to trend Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz's friendship and well, it sure looks overwhelming. Check out some of the tweets right here.

Bigg Bos 13 has seen a gradual evolution as far as bonds inside the house are concerned. However, while some have only evolved with time, there are also bonds that broke apart as the housemates ripped them off with their ego, anger, and a lot more. However, if there is any good that the broken bonds have done to the housemates, it is the fact that it is those fights and ripping off the relations that helped new ones to blossom, including friendships.

And well, one such budding bond in the house seems to be that of and Asim Riaz as they both have gone through this gradual process of losing friends in the house, organically coming close to each other, and now becoming friends. What highlighted this newly discovered bond is the task yesterday where Asim was adamant on making Rashami one of the daavedaars for captaincy and hence, he did not budge even a little. While it did not good and lead to Bigg Boss punishing Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, and Asim, Rashami went on to hug him after Bigg Boss gave them the punishment, and it was a rather sweet and cute gesture. Now that has lead to the fans trending #RaSimWinningHearts and looks like they are true.

Rashami n Asim fans trend kijiye unlimited .vote for Rashami n Asim#RaSimWinningHearts #WeWantRaSim — Rukhsar Shaikh (@Rukhsar11696287) January 8, 2020

#RaSimWinningHearts Rashami giving hug to Asim is the best!!!Real!! Photo jalne k baad #Sidra moments...achi baath hai

These are worth ...rest all bakwas

PS:madhurima is pic.twitter.com/su7eKlnNMP — Nishaad (@Nishaad23698496) January 8, 2020

Check out tweets for Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz:

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Haarsh Limbachiyaa feels Paras Chhabra is Sidharth Shukla's chela, Vishal agrees)

was rather recently evicted from the house, and with his exit, Rashami also lost a major support system, but one might say, that she also gained one after all. What do you have to say about it? Drop in your comments below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More