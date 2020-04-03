Bigg Boss 13 finalist Arti Singh goes LIVE a day before her birthday; drop in your questions for her

Arti is going live with us on Pinkvilla Telly page tomorrow at 6 PM wherein we will ask her about her quarantine birthday plans and her equation now with Sidharth Shukla and others. Drop-in your questions below and we will try and get a few answered.

Arti Singh was one of the top finalists for Bigg Boss 13 and her journey inside the house was definitely one of a kind. Touted to be the independent player inside, Arti went inside as Krushna Abhishek's sister but returned with her own identity. A day before her birthday, Arti is going live with us on Pinkvilla Telly page tomorrow at 6 PM wherein we will ask her about her quarantine birthday plans and her equation now with Sidharth Shukla and others. Drop-in your questions below and we will try and get a few answered.

Arti shared a great equation with Sidharth Shukla, , inside the house. After the exit, she was seen catching up with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma for evening snacks.

