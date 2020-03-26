Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai flashes a warm smile in her PHOTO; Asks fans to be safe while in lockdown

Bigg Boss 13's finalist Rashami Desai looks undeniably pretty in her latest picture that she has posted on her Instagram handle. She also shares an important message related to Coronavirus in the post.

Bigg Boss 13 has ended sometime back but we are sure many of us still like to keep a tab on the lives of the ex-contestants. And what better place than social media to do the same! Now, as everyone is under lockdown amid the Coronavirus scare, celebs have been resorting more towards virtual communication with their fans. The same has been done by one of our beloved ex-Bigg boss contestants, on her Instagram handle.

The Uttaran actress has shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen flashing her warm smile. Rashami leaves her hair open and opts for a peachy makeup look which makes her look undeniably pretty. She wears an all-black dress and perfectly handles her hair with one of her hands while posing for the camera. The actress has, however, shared an important message along with the post that reads, “Stay happy, stay safe and continue spreading positive vibes. World needs more of that.”

Check out Rashami Desai’s post below:

Rashami’s fellow contestant from Bigg Boss, Shefali Bagga has commented on the post and called the former ‘beautiful.’ On the work front, the actress is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural show Naagin 4 in which she portrays the role of Shalaka. Rashami’s personal life grabbed a lot of headlines when she was a part of Bigg Boss 13. She called off her relationship with beau after the show’s end upon finding out that he has lied to her about his personal life.

