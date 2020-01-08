Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan lashes out at Shehnaaz Gill for asking Vishal to hit Madhurima with a chappal

Gauahar Khan took to Twitter to lash out at Shehnaaz Gill for asking Vishal Aditya Singh to hit Madhurima Tuli with a chappal. Read on!

Bigg Boss 13 is almost a month and a half away from its finale and each day, viewers get to witness new drama inside the house. While last weekend, Shefali Bagga got eliminated, this week, the entire house is nominated for eviction-Sidharth Shukla, , Mahira Sharma, Shefali Jariwala, Paras Chabbra, Shehnaaz Gill, Madhurime Tuli, and Vishal Aditya Singh. Now in one of the episodes, we saw that Madhurima Tuli hit ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a chappal for which Vishal complained to Bigg Boss, and as punishment, Bigg Boss nominated Madhurima for two weeks.

Now, when the housemates were trying to make Vishal and Madhurima understand that they should not make a big issue out of the chappal incident and that Vishal should forgive Madhurima, Shehnaaz Gill was seen telling Vishal that he should hit her back with the same next time to seek revenge. Now post this, ex Bigg Boss contestant, Gauahar Khan, took to Twitter to lash out at Shehnaaz Gill for asking Vishal to hit Madhurima Tuli with a chappal. Gauahar wrote, “Lo shehnaaz telling vishal theek hai tum badle mein chappal maar lena Madhurima ko! Hahahahah exactly what my point was ! Respect naam ki cheeZ hi nahi hai ! Pyaar respect hoti hai, !!!!!! Samajh nahi Aata???...”

Now when another user countered Gauahar’s statement by saying that “Aur pyaar me sab kuch jayaz he.. samjh Ni ata???,” Gauahar replied saying, “Really ??? Ye kahaaan ka dastur hai ?? Kkkkkkirannnnn waala pyaar, ya pyaar mein naakami par ladkiyon par acid phekne waala pyar ??? Shame that as a girl u don’t even know what a woman deserves in love ! Let me teach u, it’s respect, acceptance, care, understanding n so on.” Well, we too agree with Gauahar Khan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

